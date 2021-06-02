Explore the new Seven Wonders of the World — including Cape kelp forests

More than 1,367km north of Vancouver as the crow flies, the realm of Nahanni National Park Reserve is home to some of North America’s most incredible geological formations. Here, the great spirit water of Nailicho (Virginia Falls) tumbles down vertiginous rocks for more than 91m. It’s twice the height of Niagara Falls — but receives fewer than 1,500 visitors each year, compared with Niagara’s 9.5-million. Paddling remains the best way to see the park’s glacier-carved canyons, towering granite spires, and isolated lakes, all of it in the sacred homeland of the Dene people. Go with Canadian River Expeditions, which organises safari-style canoe trips; for a week, travellers gain the exclusive company of a geologist and first nations guide and are followed by a “camp boat” that sets up tents with private chefs and hot showers.

Top End Rock Art, Australia

The Aboriginal communities of Australia go back millennia. For proof, look no further than the continent’s so-called Top End, the northernmost tip of the Northern Territory, where a swath of sparsely populated orange-hued land about the size of Portugal contains a constellation of elaborate rock paintings, some more than 60,000 years old. Sites around Kakadu National Park and the sacred Mount Borradaile detail in bright ochres and reds prehistoric sea creatures, ferociously fanged snakes, and the arrival of Dutch tall ships. The most dazzling tableaux are best accessed using off-road vehicles and are accompanied by an Aboriginal elder. That can be arranged on five-night trips from Darwin by Venture North Safaris, whose guides, including descendants of the original artists, set up glamping sites along the way.

Kelp Forests, SA

Recognised as the prominent backdrop of the Academy Award-winning documentary My Octopus Teacher, the kelp forests 16km south of Cape Town form a shallow underwater jungle more than twice as wide as the Grand Canyon — and a home to millions of creatures. The mammoth vines thrive where Atlantic tides give way to cold Antarctic currents; a phenomenon called upwelling, where two ocean layers slosh together, is key to their growth. Multiday group trips are led by record-holding free diver Hanli Prinsloo, co-founder of the local outfitter I Am Water Ocean Travel. On tank-free descents, she will point out kaleidoscopic critters such as spiky-finned rockfish and pearl-coloured hottentots. Over sundowners at a private villa near penguin-filled Boulders Beach, Prinsloo will explain how, via photosynthesis, the seaweed captures gases from the atmosphere, making it a powerful agent against climate change.

San Agustin, Colombia