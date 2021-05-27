Life / Travel aviation New Cape Winelands airport set to be ‘Lanseria of Cape Town’ The grandson of the Anglovaal founder has big plans for a new airport BL PREMIUM

Rob Hersov, one of the the two masterminds behind the new Cape Winelands Airport, has already had a slew of inquiries about hangar space at what many hope will become the Lanseria of Cape Town.

The plan, Hersov tells the FM, is to create a thriving commercial airport in the middle of the winelands tourist hub northeast of Durbanville...