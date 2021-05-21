The week in pictures

May 16 — Protesters gather in solidarity with Palestinians amid ongoing conflict in Gaza in Glasgow, Scotland, May 16 2021.
May 16 — Rescue workers transport an injured man to an ambulance outside a synagogue in Givat Zeev, in the occupied West Bank on Sunday. At least two worshippers were killed and more than 100 injured when a grandstand collapsed in a synagogue under construction.
May 16 — Rescuers carry a girl as they search for victims amid rubble at the site of Israeli air strikes, in Gaza City. More than 230 Palestinians and 12 Israelis were killed in 11 days of fighting between Israel and Hamas. The sides called a truce on Thursday.
May 16 — Healthcare workers queue for vaccines at the Melomed Gatesville vaccination site in Cape Town.
May 17 — Former president Jacob Zuma’s arms deal trial has been postponed to May 26 in the high court in Pietermaritzburg.
May 17 — Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah greet healthcare workers after receiving their vaccination during the second phase of rollout by the government at Brooklyn Chest Clinic in Cape Town.
May 18 — President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron greet President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Élysée Palace in Paris, France. Ramaphosa was in France for a summit on postpandemic financing for African economies. He met AU chair Félix Tshisekedi, President João Lourenço of Angola, Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara and Senegal President Macky Sall.
May 18 — Students and residents take part in a night vigil at Wits University organised by the Wits Palestine Solidarity Committee in Johannesburg.
May 18 — Spanish legionnaires watch Moroccan citizens standing on rocks at El Tarajal beach, near the fence between the Spanish-Moroccan border, after thousands of migrants swam across the border on Monday in a bid to find sanctuary in the Spanish territory of Ceuta.
May 18 — Israeli security force members gather as Palestinian protesters take part in a demonstration in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood in East Jerusalem.
May 19 — Visitors walk in the hall of mirrors during the reopening of Chateau de Versailles in Versailles, France, May 19. The country is taking steps to ease the lockdown measures that President Emmanuel Macron announced on April 29, allowing all the museums and non-essential shops and cultural venues to open, and rolling back the curfew to 9pm.
May 19 — A cemetery worker in a protective suit digs graves for Covid-19 victims in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on May 19. Health experts are warning that Brazil should brace for a new surge of Covid-19 amid a slow vaccine rollout. More than 440,000 people have officially died of the coronavirus in the country.
May 19 — Activists from climate action group Ocean Rebellion perform a stunt outside the Science Museum in London on Wednesday. They accuse Shell, which is sponsoring an exhibition titled “Our Future Planet” at the museum, of greenwashing. On Tuesday Shell’s shareholders overwhelmingly approved its latest energy transition strategy, which activists say is flawed.
May 19 — Flames rise as firefighters and volunteers try to extinguish a fire burning in the village of Schinos, near Corinth, Greece.
May 20 — Reda Hendricks rides his bicycle on the flooded road outside his home in Hanover Park on the Cape Flats. Localised flooding was reported in Cape Town after heavy rainfall began on Wednesday night and continued into Thursday.
May 20 — US President Joe Biden signs the Hate Crimes Act into law during a ceremony in the East Room at the White House in Washington, the US, on May 20. The law is in response to a rise in violence against Asian Americans during the coronavirus pandemic.
