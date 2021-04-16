April 10 — Rachael Blackmore riding Minella Times, right, clears the last turn to become the first woman to win the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse in Liverpool, England. Blackmore said after the race that gender should no longer count in the sport.
April 10 — Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves visits an ash covered village a day after the La Soufriere volcano erupted after decades of inactivity, about 3.2km away in Rabaka, St Vincent and the Grenadines.
April 11 — Members of the public leave floral tributes to Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, outside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England. Prince Philip, the husband of Queen Elizabeth, died on Friday at the age of 99 at the castle.
April 11 — Officers stand guard outside Brooklyn police department as protesters throw rubbish bins at them after police allegedly shot and killed another black man, Daunte Wright, in Minnesota, the US.
April 11 — A woman pushes a shopping trolley at Yeliseyevsky Food Emporium in central Moscow, Russia. The iconic food hall set in a palace in Moscow is to close its doors after 120 years in business. The Covid-19 pandemic, along with a complicated legal agreement over the sale of the building, led to its downfall, reports said.
April 12 — A person looks through the window of The Practitioner pub after its reopening for outdoor service in Hertford, Britain, on Monday. England started to reopen its economy after three months of a lockdown that was put in place to stop the spread of Covid-19.
April 12 — Naga Sadhus, or Hindu holy men, approach the Ganges River during the weeks-long “Kumbh Mela”, or pitcher festival, in Haridwar, India, as the country reported another record surge in coronavirus infections.
April 12 — A volunteer dressed as the Star Wars character Darth Vader picks up litter during a street cleaning event marking the 60th anniversary of the first manned space flight, in Irkutsk, Russia.
April 12 — A woman sells newspapers with pictures of presidential candidate Guillermo Lasso, the winner of the presidential election, in Quito, Ecuador. The millionaire banker unexpectedly won the presidency on promises to revive an economy battered by the coronavirus.
April 13 — Worshippers maintain social distance during the Taraweeh prayers at the Istiqlal mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia, during the holy month of Ramadan.
April 13 — A militant of the self-proclaimed, pro-Russian Luhansk People’s Republic separatists who have declared independence from Ukraine, takes it easy on the line that separates them from the Ukrainian armed forces in the Luhansk region on Tuesday. Tension is rising in the area as Nato and the US demand that Moscow stops its troop build-up.
April 13 — Supporters of the Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan Islamist political party run for cover during a protest against the arrest of their leader in Lahore, Pakistan.
April 14 — President Cyril Ramaphosa visits the Port of Durban to assess progress made in improving its competitiveness. A multiparty work team has been established together with port users to tackle key issues related to the port’s performance.
April 14 — Rebecca Samuel, whose daughter Sarah was one of the schoolgirls kidnapped by Islamist terror group Boko Haram, cries during an event in Abuja, Nigeria, on Wednesday marking the seventh anniversary of the abductions. More than 270 girls were seized in Chibok in the northeast of the country on April 14 2014, sparking a global movement #BringBackOurGirls.
April 14 — US President Joe Biden walks among graves in section 60 at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia, the US. Biden announced the full withdrawal of all US troops in Afghanistan by September 11 2021.
April 14 — Coinbase employees spray champagne during the company’s initial public offering, outside the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York, the US.
April 14 — Police clash with land invaders who occupied parts of Morro Solar, a protected area where building houses is not allowed, during an operation to evict them in Chorrillos, Peru.
April 15 — Patients suffering from Covid-19 share a bed in Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Hospital’s overwhelmed casualty ward, in New Delhi, India.
April 15 — Nesting dolls depicting presidents Vladimir Putin and Joe Biden at a souvenir store in Moscow. Biden has ordered fresh US sanctions on Russia, including restrictions on buying new sovereign debt, in response to allegations of cyberhacking.
April 15 — People protest in Berlin against a decision by Germany’s Constitutional Court that the law capping apartment rents in Berlin is invalid.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.