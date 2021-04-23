April 18 — Firefighters battle flames engulfing the University of Cape Town library on Sunday. The runaway blaze, which started on Table Mountain, also engulfed the Rhodes Memorial restaurant and Mostert’s Mill, which was built in 1796 and was the oldest surviving working windmill in SA.
April 18 — Supporters of the banned Islamist political party Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan block a road during a protest in Lahore, Pakistan.
April 19 — Nasa’s miniature robot helicopter Ingenuity flew successfully on Mars early on Monday, achieving the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft above the surface of another planet, the US space agency said.
April 20 — A Brighton & Hove Albion player wears a protest T-shirt with a message opposing plans for a European Super League, at Stamford Bridge in London, England. The league collapsed days later under huge pressure from fans, politicians, soccer officials and even the British royals.
April 20 — Health MEC Nomathemba Mokgethi, health minister Zweli Mkhize and hospital CEO Gladys Bogoshi visit Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital to assess the damage caused by a fire and discuss a recovery plan for the institution.
April 20 — A South Korean student’s head is shaved during a protest in front of the Japanese embassy in Seoul on Tuesday. Japan’s decision to release contaminated water from its crippled Fukushima nuclear plant into the sea has caused alarm in the region, while Bloomberg reports that China is calling on officials to drink the liquid to prove it is safe.
April 20 — Children from the indigenous Munduruku ethnic group take part in a protest against a bill proposed by the federal government that would legalise mining on their lands, in Brasilia, Brazil. The legislation is backed by President Jair Bolsonaro and lobbyists for the mining sector.
April 20 — People drive past an army tank near the presidential palace in N’Djamena, Chad. President Idriss Déby Itno, who ruled the country for more than 30 years and was an important Western ally, was killed in a battle against rebels in the north.
April 20 — People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty of the death of George Floyd, at George Floyd Square in Minneapolis, Minnesota, the US.
April 21 — A woman holds up an image of Russian President Vladimir Putin that reads “Should the thief be in the Kremlin?”, during a rally in support of jailed opposition politician Alexei Navalny in Moscow, Russia.
April 21 — Campaigners pose for a selfie outside Downing Street dressed as chancellor of the exchequer Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, health secretary Matt Hancock and former prime minister David Cameron, in London, England. Cameron and Sunak were questioned about the former leader’s lobbying for the now failed supply-chain finance firm Greensill Capital.
April 21 — A demonstrator is detained by police during a protest after the federal parliament approved a law to give Chancellor Angela Merkel’s government more powers to fight a third wave of the pandemic, in Berlin, Germany. Merkel drew up the law after some of Germany’s 16 federal states refused to impose tough measures despite a surge in cases.
April 22 — A patient with breathing problems lies inside a car while waiting to enter a Covid-19 hospital for treatment, amid the rapid spread of the virus, in Ahmedabad, India.
April 22 — President Cyril Ramaphosa prepares to join leaders of 40 countries at a virtual summit on climate change at which US President Biden pledged to cut US greenhouse gas emissions in half by 2030. Ramaphosa said the battle against climate change will take time to win, and called on developed nations to play their part in reducing emissions.
April 22 — People light 330,000 candles arranged in the shape of the earth to set a Guinness world record during Earth Day, at the Dhammakaya temple in Pathum Thani province, Thailand.
April 22 — Patients suffering from Covid-19 lie in beds at the Stark Arena sports venue that was turned into a field hospital, in Belgrade, Serbia.
April 22 — Service members of the Russian airborne forces line up before boarding transport planes during drills at a military aerodrome in the Azov Sea port of Taganrog, Russia. Russia has agreed to withdraw its forces from near Ukraine’s borders.
April 22 — Former Gauteng premier Tokyo Sexwale addresses the media in Midrand on Thursday, repeating allegations that there is a “heritage fund” whose money has been stolen from the Reserve Bank. Finance minister Tito Mboweni and Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago have rejected the allegations and said the ANC veteran probably fell for a scam.
April 22 — An employee of Farm 8 works at an urban farm inside Sangdo metro station in Seoul, South Korea. The state’s government, metro authorities and Farm 8, an agriculture company, have set up the “smart farm” at the station where visitors can experience a futuristic version of agriculture, which is expected to create jobs in an urban agricultural sector.
