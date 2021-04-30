April 25 — People holding a placard and flowers pray for the crew of a destroyed submarine during a vigil in Solo, Indonesia, on Sunday. The KRI Nanggala-402 sunk last week in the Bali Sea with the loss of all 53 crew.
April 26 — A health worker walks past Covid-19 victims during a mass cremation at a crematorium in New Delhi, India.
April 26 — Tyres burn on a road as dockworkers protest against Chile’s government seeking to block an approval made by legislators that would allow citizens to make another withdrawal from their privately held pension savings to combat economic hardship generated by the Covid-19 pandemic, in Valparaiso, Chile.
April 26 — Syrian refugee Ibrahim al-Hussein, an amputee swimmer who is aiming to be part of a refugee paralympic team for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, during training at the Olympic Aquatic Centre in Athens, Greece.
April 27 — A visitor receives a QazCovid-in shot in a vaccination centre at a shopping and entertainment mall in Almaty, Kazakhstan. The country started using its own domestically developed vaccine, also known as QazVac, for mass inoculation.
April 27 — Demonstrators attend an antigovernment protest in Ljubljana, Slovenia. One of the organisers, a Facebook group called Popular Protest Assembly, said the rally was a call for “freedom, democracy, rule of law and the immediate resignation of [Prime Minister] Janez Janša and new elections”.
April 27 — People walk past a barricade during protests demanding a return to civilian rule after President Idriss Déby’s death on the battlefield last week, in N'Djamena, Chad. Protesters defied a ban on demonstrations, starting fires and marching in different parts of N’Djamena, and Chad's second-largest city, Moundou.
April 27 — Sheep graze as the full moon sets behind Stonehenge near Amesbury, Britain. Called a “supermoon” Earth’s only satellite was almost as close to us as its orbit allows.
April 28 — President Cyril Ramaphosa appears at the state capture commission to testify in his capacity as the president of the ANC.
April 28 — A worker paints over a picture of jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny, in Saint Petersburg, Russia. The writing says: “The hero of the new age”.
April 28 — An aerial view of flower fields in Lisse, the Netherlands.
April 28 — Demonstrators clash with members of security forces during a protest against the tax reform of President Ivan Duque’s government in Bogota, Colombia.
April 28 — US President Joe Biden addresses a joint session of Congress in front of vice-president Kamala Harris and speaker Nancy Pelosi, at the Capitol in Washington, DC, the US.
April 29 — People walk on the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge “516 Arouca”, now open in Arouca, Portugal. The 516m metal bridge in the Unesco-recognised Arouca Geopark hangs 175m above the Paiva River.
April 29 — Members of a symphony orchestra perform on a beach as the Long March-5B Y2 rocket, carrying the core module of China’s space station Tianhe, takes off from Wenchang Space Launch Centre in Hainan province, China.
April 29 — People wait at a polling station in Kolkata, India, on Thursday. The state of West Bengal is holding the eighth and final phase of its election at a time when a deadly wave of Covid-19 has forced Indians to beg for oxygen and hospital beds.
April 29 — A waste collector makes his way through a shuttered popular middle-class shopping district as the country enters a nationwide “full closure” lockdown until May 17 to prevent the spread of Covid-19, in Istanbul, Turkey.
April 29 — Military vehicles drive through Moscow, Russia, ahead of a Victory Day military parade rehearsal.
April 29 — The Stratolaunch plane, the world’s largest, lands after its second test flight, in Mojave, California, the US. The six-engine jet has the world’s longest wingspan at 117m. It was developed by late Microsoft co-founder Paul G Allen.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.