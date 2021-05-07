The week in pictures

May 2 — Nasa astronaut Victor Glover is helped out of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience spacecraft after he and three other astronauts landed in the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday. Their return marked the end of the first crew rotation mission to the International Space Station by the Crew Dragon spacecraft.
May 2 — An Indian health worker walks through a makeshift Covid-19 care facility in a sports stadium at the Commonwealth Games Village in New Delhi, India.
May 2 — Students read extracts from the Koran by candlelight during ritual Nuzulul Quran and Laylat al-Qadr (Night of Destiny), in Boyolali, Indonesia. The country imposed a ban on domestic travel as it sought to contain the spread of Covid-19 during Eid al-Fitr celebrations this week.
May 3 — The first batch of Pfizer vaccines arrive at OR Tambo International Airport to be transported to a central warehouse. Samples were to be sent to the National Control Laboratory for quality assurance and then to SA’s provinces.
May 3 — US President Joe Biden gestures in a classroom during a visit at Yorktown Elementary School in Yorktown, Virginia, the US.
May 3 — A man dressed as a clown disinfects the door of a house in an informal settlement amid the coronavirus outbreak, in Mumbai, India.
May 3 — Demonstrators clash with security forces during a protest against police brutality and worsening economic conditions, in Cali, Colombia. The country’s human rights ombudsman said at least 24 people had died in the violence since April 28.
May 4 — Former Eskom acting group CEO Matshela Koko testifies at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg. Koko called on the Zondo commission to “punish all lying witnesses”.
May 4 — The site where an overpass for a metro railway collapsed with train cars on it at Olivos station in Mexico City on Tuesday. At least 24 people were killed and dozens more injured when the train plunged onto a busy road below.
May 4 — G7 foreign and development ministers meet at Lancaster House in London, England, for their first face-to-face gathering in nearly two years. From left, Canadian foreign minister Marc Garneau, British foreign secretary Dominic Raab, Japan's Motegi Toshimitsu, EU’s Josep Borrell, Italy’s Luigi di Maio, US secretary of state Antony Blinken, Germany’s Heiko Maas and French foreign minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.
May 4 — Immigrant Franklin Kirimi, from Kenya, cries after being sworn in as a new US citizen at a naturalisation ceremony in Joshua Tree National Park, California, the US.
May 4 — A couple sit under an umbrella amid empty stadium seats, which depict the colours of the Russian flag and display signs to encourage social-distancing measures, during a football match in Stavropol, Russia.
May 4 — Elephants dust themselves with soil at Taigan Safari Park in Belohorsk, on an abandoned Soviet military base in Russia-controlled Crimea.
May 5 — Amabutho (Zulu regiments), amatshitshi (Zulu maidens) and isiphithiphithi (women regiments) gathered on Wednesday to collect the remains of Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu in Johannesburg to be taken to KwaKhangelamankengane royal palace in Nongoma, KwaZulu-Natal.
May 5 — French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte Macron, centre left, stand in front of Napoleon’s tomb during a ceremony to commemorate the 200th anniversary of Napoleon Bonaparte’s death, at the Hotel des Invalides in Paris, France. Macron told France the controversial former emperor “is part of us”.
May 5 — Workers wearing personal protective equipment extend a crematorium as the Covid-19 death rate rises in Kathmandu, Nepal.
May 5 — Migrants from Romania pass a baby as they wait with others to be transported to a US border patrol processing facility after crossing the Rio Grande into the US from Mexico on a raft, in La Joya, Texas, the US.
May 5 — A police armoured vehicle is shrouded in teargas during protests against growing economic hardship and police violence, in Bogota, Colombia.
May 6 — Britain’s foreign secretary Dominic Raab and SA international relations & co-operation minister Naledi Pandor take a walk through the garden before talks at Chevening House, Kent, Britain on Thursday.
May 6 — People wait to get vaccinated in the Usce shopping mall, where the first 100 vaccinated receive a discount voucher worth 3,000 dinars ($30.74), in Belgrade, Serbia.
May 6 — Monks gather under colourful lanterns as they celebrate the forthcoming birthday of Buddha at Jogyesa Temple in Seoul, South Korea.
