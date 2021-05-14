May 9 — Russian service members drive a T-34 Soviet-era tank during a military parade on Victory Day in Red Square, Moscow on Sunday. The day marks the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War 2.
May 9 — An official watches the women’s 400m hurdles final at the morning session of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics test event in Tokyo, Japan.
May 9 — A Palestinian man gestures as he argues with an Israeli border policeman at the entrance to Jerusalem’s Old City in Israel.
May 9 — Muslims, maintaining social distancing, perform late prayers on the 27th night of the holy fasting month of Ramadan in the Grand Mosque in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.
May 9 — Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon waves as she arrives at Bute House, in Edinburgh. After elections last week, her Scottish National Party and Green Party together will guarantee a pro-independence majority in the parliament.
May 10 — Israeli police in front of the Dome of the Rock during clashes with Palestinians on Monday at the compound that houses Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem. More than 300 Palestinians were injured in clashes.
May 10 — Streaks of light are seen as Israel’s Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets launched from the Gaza Strip towards Israel, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel.
May 10 — High school students attend a morning parade on the first day of school, at Juba Diocesan Model Secondary School, in Juba, South Sudan. Most schools reopened to students after 14 months of Covid-19 restrictions.
May 10 — A riot policeman puts out a fire during a protest demanding government action to tackle poverty, police violence and inequalities in health care and education systems, in Bogota, Colombia.
May 10 — London mayor Sadiq Khan signs in for a second term after being re-elected, during a ceremony at the Shakespeare's Globe in London, Britain.
May 10 — A man begs on his knees as people walk past him in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, the US.
May 10 — Protesters light up star-shaped lanterns during demonstrations in Bangkok, Thailand. Amid the third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, antigovernment activists gather to call for the releases of protest leaders who are remanded in custody.
May 10 — A member of the military lights a candle to commemorate all Czech victims of Covid-19, at Prague Castle in Prague, Czech Republic.
May 11 — Demonstrators hold placards and a flag outside the Israel Trade Office in Sandton, Johannesburg. The protest was against recent action taken by Israel against targets in the Gaza Strip, in retaliation for Hamas rocket attacks.
May 11 — Flames and smoke rise during Israeli air strikes amid a flare-up of Israel-Palestinian violence, in the southern Gaza Strip. A 13-storey residential block collapsed on Tuesday night after being hit in an Israeli air strike, witnesses said.
May 11 — A woman lays flowers at a makeshift memorial for victims of a shooting at a school in Kazan, Russia. Nine people died and 21, mostly children, were injured in the attack by a 19-year-old suspect, who was detained.
May 11 — Workers from a plaster casting shop measure, inspect and photograph the Quadriga statue during repair work on top of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany.
May 12 — Muslim community members gather in Sea Point, Cape Town, for the sighting of the moon that heralds the end of the holy month of Ramadan. The deputy president of the Muslim Judicial Council, Moulana Abdul Khaliq Allie, announced Eid al-Fitr will be on Friday, May 14.
May 12 — Muslim children carry torches around their neighbourhood during a parade to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan, in Jakarta, Indonesia, on Wednesday.
May 13 — Long queues form outside a vaccination station in Gatesville, Cape Town, as front-line workers wait to be inoculated in the government’s slow rollout.
May 13 — Men sit on the rubble of a residential building that was destroyed by an Israeli air strike in Gaza City, Gaza Strip. Reuters reports that over the past four days at least 87 people have been killed in Gaza and seven people in Israel as the conflict has intensified with rocket barrages and air strikes.
May 13 — Family members mourn at the crematorium ground in Giddenahalli village, on the outskirts of Bengaluru, India. The country continues to battle an unprecedented Covid-19 outbreak.
May 13 — Borussia Dortmund’s Lukasz Piszczek celebrates winning the DFB Cup with teammates at Olympiapark Berlin, Germany.
