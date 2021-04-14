MICHAEL FRIDJHON: Nonalcoholic wine is hardly worth the squeeze
You would have to be deeply delusional to assert that the taste difference is insignificant
14 April 2021 - 05:05
I spent much of last year wondering if the perennial liquor bans would catapult the de-alcoholised beverage business from an almost embarrassing obscurity to front of stage.
Suppliers undoubtedly experienced a mini-boom, if only because a number of imaginative and sleight-handed restaurateurs used their products as window-dressing (or perhaps fig leaves) while serving trusted patrons the more traditionally satisfying fruits of the harvest. There was certainly a time when you could sit down in quite reputable establishments and see some of the best known of the alcohol-free wines on the tables of diners far too joyous to be drinking from the bottles set before them...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now