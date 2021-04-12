Life Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Can I use a DNA test to help manage my weight? BL PREMIUM

Q: I’ve been told my inability to lose weight lies in my genes. Should I invest in one of those DNA tests that are being marketed to find a way to manage my weight?

A: The Water Cooler can categorically state that the answer to whether your weight-loss efforts are working or not can be measured by your jeans. To a meaningful extent, these weight-loss efforts are also influenced by your genes. But that does not exonerate you from taking responsibility for your lifestyle habits...