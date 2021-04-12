Life / Motoring

Marc Marquez cleared to return ahead of Portuguese MotoGP

The six-times world champion returns after three surgeries and nine months out of the sport

12 April 2021 - 16:47 Agency Staff
Marquez missed pre-season testing and the opening two rounds of the 2021 season in Qatar, with Honda test rider Stefan Bradl replacing him at both races. Picture: REUTERS
Six-times MotoGP world champion Marc Marquez has been cleared to return at the Portuguese Grand Prix this weekend after recovering from an arm injury that cut short his 2020 season, his Repsol Honda team said on Saturday.

Marquez fractured his humerus in the 2020 season-opening Spanish Grand Prix in Jerez last July, after the Covid-19 crisis disrupted the original calendar, and did not race again all year after a failed attempt to return.

The Spaniard has since had three surgeries, with Honda saying that their doctors advised against hastening his return to the track.

“In the current situation, Marquez can return to competition, assuming the reasonable risk implicit in his sporting activity,” Repsol Honda said in a statement.

Marquez missed pre-season testing and the opening two rounds of the 2021 season in Qatar, with Honda test rider Stefan Bradl replacing him at both races.

Marquez said he was delighted to get the green light to compete.

“It has been nine difficult months, with moments of uncertainties and ups and downs,” he tweeted. “And now, finally, I'll be able to enjoy my passion again. See you next week in Portimao.”

The Portuguese GP takes place in Portimao on April 18.

Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati) leads the championship after two races, ahead of Yamaha team mates Fabio Quartararo and Maverick Vinales.

