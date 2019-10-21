Why Joburg runners have a performance advantage

In one hour, 59 minutes and 40 seconds Eliud Kipchoge shattered a psychophysiological barrier and opened a wormhole to a new galaxy of sports performance.

Or did he?

Like the Starship Enterprise he set out “to boldly go where no man has gone before”. Kipchoge has divided opinion on what he actually achieved.

If what he achieved in Vienna a week ago wasn’t a marathon feat but rather a demonstration of human potential — with the help of precision sports science and technology — then the job has been done.

Kipchoge ran tucked behind a wall of pacesetters along a flat surface, chasing a laser projected onto the tarmac by an all-electric vehicle travelling at a computer-generated pace, drinking high-carb liquids delivered by his own personal two-wheeled uber drinks courier, all the while wearing Nike Vaporfly wonder shoes.