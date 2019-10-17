BOOK REVIEW: A look inside the minds of apartheid spies

Jonathan Ancer’s book Betrayal: The Secret Lives of Apartheid Spies is a series of short thrillers, but these “short stories” are unified by an attempt to understand the notion of betrayal, thus its title.

The spy is that secret agent who must conceal his very self, present a false persona to the world, and manage a life that amounts to functional schizophrenia. The spy must lie — to loved ones, family, friends, to all and sundry.

Ancer probes the psyche of each spy he presents, interrogating their acts for signs of guilt, belonging, alienation, loss, or grief — all signs of betrayal. The betrayals are many, spies betray those they conspire to befriend. But these are all deliberate acts, not lapses of moral strength.

Underlying the book is a set of questions: how could they do what they did? How did they manage their relations and their interior lives? Was it for love of country, or ideology, or more prosaically, money?

The answers are by and large disappointing. There is no deep revelation of aspects of the human condition here. Ancer’s subjects are, with few exceptions, as banal as Hannah Arendt’s Nazis. Most were far from patriots, having little passion for their professions, which could not be professed. Many simply stumbled into a way out of nothingness and anonymity, drifting unconsciously from one nihilism into another.