Meet Toyota’s onboard buddy

If you get a buzz out of artificial intelligence, Toyota’s futuristic LQ concept car takes the concept of an "onboard buddy" to a new level.

It’s not quite the repartee that Michael Knight enjoyed with KITT, his talking Trans-Am in the 80s Knight Rider television series, but Toyota’s onboard AI agent is designed to build an emotional bond between car and driver.

Called “Yui”, the powerful AI learns from the driver to deliver a personalised experience based on the driver's emotional state and alertness.

The AI can engage with the driver using interactive voice communication, in-seat functions designed to increase alertness or reduce stress, in-vehicle illumination, air conditioning, fragrances and other human-machine interactions (HMI).

Yui can also select and play music based on the driving environment and provide real-time information on topics of interest to the driver.

The Toyota LQ, which will be unveiled at the Tokyo motor show later this month, has a number of other clever innovations including an automated valet parking system which eliminates the need to search for parking spaces by automatically driving between a drop-off spot and an assigned parking space in nearby parking lot.