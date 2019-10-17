HOT PROPERTY: A surfer’s dream in Kommetjie

WHERE: Pringle Bay, Western Cape

PRICE: R6.95m

WHO: Seeff

Set on a plot of 600m², this spacious double-storey home offers direct beach access. This property has five en suite bedrooms and comprises two separate interleading units that can be let out as holiday or Airbnb rentals. The coastal vernacular-style home comes with clapper boards, double-volume ceilings with exposed beams and various terraces that capitalise on the location’s ocean views.