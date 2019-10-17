HOT PROPERTY: A surfer’s dream in Kommetjie
Expansive views that stretch from Chapmans Peak to Surfer’s Beach can be seen from upstairs. The property provides direct access to the beach
WHERE: Kommetjie, Western Cape
PRICE: R14m
WHO: Jawitz Properties
Located behind Long Beach’s sand dunes, and at present operating as a guest house, this thatched property comprises four en suite bedrooms, a modern, country-style eat-in kitchen and generously proportioned living areas that open onto a sun-splashed entertainment deck and pool. Expansive views that stretch from Chapmans Peak to Surfer’s Beach can be seen from upstairs. The property provides direct access to the beach.
WHERE: Pringle Bay, Western Cape
PRICE: R6.95m
WHO: Seeff
Set on a plot of 600m², this spacious double-storey home offers direct beach access. This property has five en suite bedrooms and comprises two separate interleading units that can be let out as holiday or Airbnb rentals. The coastal vernacular-style home comes with clapper boards, double-volume ceilings with exposed beams and various terraces that capitalise on the location’s ocean views.