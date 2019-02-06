The last Knysna elephant has a message for people

In 2007 a faecal DNA genotyping survey suggested an increase to five female elephants, a calf and a breeding male, but this kind of survey only provides statistical estimates of population size, not an actual count, which the camera survey does.

Rigorous follow-up counts have been neglected, and we are now down to one. She could live to 65 years, as elephants do, and she could be in the forest for another 20 years, or not, we just don’t know.

“Managing her is a huge challenge because she is very shy and avoids humans,” Kerley says. “It is not viable to introduce savanna elephants from other populations — from Addo or Kruger — to the forest. This was tried with three young Kruger elephants in September 1994 and it failed. In less than a month, one died of stress-related pneumonia. The other two left the forest causing human-elephant conflict and they ultimately had to be moved to Shamwari Game Reserve.

The last Knysna elephant has the same genetics as the Addo and Kruger populations and so the question has been raised whether she should be moved out of the forest to a herd.

“The option of capturing her and moving her somewhere else would be dangerous for her and we don’t know if it would even be of any value to her as she only knows the forest and she might not be able to settle into another area with other elephants,” says Kerley.

The same goes for any attempts at artificial insemination. It’s too risky and if it was decided to attempt the "impregnation" route, it would be better to move her to another elephant population, which, Kerley says, could be too traumatic for her.

He says a major voice that needs to be considered in the decision about her management, is the people of Knysna — who, in all probability, would not want to see her go. “It comes down to a societal decision as it is no longer a population decision, it is about the last Knysna elephant’s well-being. My personal opinion is that we should leave her be.

“Hopefully we humans have learnt a nasty lesson because it is ultimately our fault that we are down to the last elephant here. She is the metaphor for our treatment of all species that live on this planet with us. The saying ‘the elephant in the room’ could not be more apt; she is telling us we are making some big mistakes and we are going to lose a lot more than her if we don’t substantially change how we treat and value biodiversity.”