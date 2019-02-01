In the shadow of Secunda’s Sasol plant, servals are thriving

The world’s largest coal liquefaction plant has some unusual neighbours: the densest population of elusive serval cats anywhere on the planet. Over several years we also used live traps to capture and release servals at the plant, allowing us to identify their sex and age — something that was not possible using our camera traps. This showed us that the population structure appeared to be stable and normal. This suggests that the high density was not a temporary situation, but a long-term trend.

The cases of modified environments benefiting wildlife should not be taken as evidence that industrialisation is generally a good thing for wildlife. As humans modify natural habitats biodiversity tends to suffer, and it is of paramount importance that we curb our impact on the environment. But our findings suggest that even heavily industrialised sites can still have conservation value.

We should not overlook these areas when developing conservation plans as they can still play a role in protecting threatened species.

Why wildlife is thriving at an industrial site

We think that there are three main reasons why servals fared so well in this modified environment. The petrochemical plant is surrounded by wetlands, which are home to a large number of rodents, the preferred prey of servals. This provides an ample prey base, which supports a large serval population.

Secondly, there is a fence surrounding the plant, for safety and security reasons. This protects serval living at the plant from persecution from humans. In other areas serval numbers can be controlled by persecution from farmers, who perceive servals to be a threat to their livestock.

Finally, while the fence is intended to restrict the movement of humans, it also stops other large carnivores from entering the area. This keeps competition low, allowing serval numbers to grow.

Silver linings of modified landscapes

Originally set aside as a diamond mine, Namibia’s Sperrgebiet exclusion zone is now a national park. Olga ErnstIndustrial installations often establish exclusion zones around their core infrastructure to improve security and safety. These can also benefit wildlife. Reserves were created around the Jwaneng diamond mine in Botswana and the Venetia diamond mine in SA, for example, which now support a broad array of large mammals such as elephants, African wild dogs and cheetahs.