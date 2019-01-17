Sustainable safaris make sense for conservation

Last year, the fund’s enterprise development programme trained 48 budding entrepreneurs in village workshops. Among them were Mwamba Mabeyo, a farmer who used the skills he learnt to open a restaurant, and Alex Masatu Iganja, who runs a financial services agency.

Iganja credits the programme for his business’s success, saying it helped him grow and expand the business. In less than a year, he was able to open another branch, offering jobs to five people, and increase his net profit by 30%.

Then there’s the Grumeti Horticultural & Marketing Co-op Society (Ghomacos), a farmers’ co-operative incubated by the fund in 2010 that is now fully independent. Piles of organically grown vegetables sit on concrete tables at its marketplace. Much of this fresh produce is headed to Singita’s five Grumeti lodges and camps, which receive 80% of their fresh produce from the co-operative. Last year, Ghomacos earned its 72 members $250,000.

As part of the fund’s commitment to developing employment alternatives, it offers scholarships to promising but underprivileged high school pupils and tertiary students. In 2017, for example, 114 students received funding; 64% of those who graduated subsequently found employment.

Gekuli David is the front-of-house anchor for Singita Grumeti’s Faru Faru Lodge. David grew up in a nearby village of pastoralists where, she says, "they are not supporting girls". Many are encouraged to get married as soon as soon as they finish primary school (this earns the bride’s family cattle — a key source of wealth). David’s father, a teacher, bucked the trend and supported her continued education.

After David finished high school with excellent marks, the fund supported her studies in tourism. Upon graduating, she completed an internship at Singita Grumeti, before being appointed to a permanent role as a lodge receptionist. She has been promoted twice since then.

"When I joined Singita I was a little bit shy — a girl coming from the village; I didn’t have that confidence to speak with someone like this," she says. Poised and assured, she is one of several Singita staff who are mentoring high school pupils, providing support, encouragement and advice about reaching their goals and aspirations. "They get motivated," she says, "seeing you there, telling them your stories and where you came from — we inspire them."

Since 2003, biodiversity in the Singita Grumeti concession has staged a resurgence: overall large herbivore biomass density has surged by 386%; there’s been a 422% increase in elephants, a 954% increase in buffalo and a 1,625% increase in lions. This is largely thanks to a sophisticated antipoaching operation that includes 132 highly adept game scouts, many of them former poachers.

The proliferation of wildlife in the reserve has, however, meant an escalating risk of human-wildlife conflict, especially as the population at the reserve’s unfenced edge grows. Though cattle grazing in reserve land is forbidden, the temptation is great, given that much of the villagers’ land is overgrazed. But straying into the reserve puts domestic animals at risk.

Last year, resentment at lions’ preying on domestic livestock led to villagers poisoning nine of them.

Then there are the elephants. Witney sympathises with affected communities: they are unlikely to be favourably disposed towards the animals when an entire year’s worth of hard work is destroyed by an elephant rampaging through crops. "You can’t feel very kindly towards elephants and have a positive relationship with the whole concept of a protected area if it’s threatening your very existence," he says.

To mitigate the fallout, a human-wildlife conflict mitigation unit was formed in July 2017. When alerted to elephants approaching a village, the trained unit deploys, using vehicles, spotlights and loud noises to send the animals on their way. Within six months the unit had responded to 27 incidents, with a success rate of almost 70%.

"It’s PR. You’re trying to get the villagers to not hate the work you do," Witney says.

Because of the long distances involved in reaching affected villages, a head start is needed. To achieve this, in 2018 30 elephants were collared with tags that monitor their location.

Though initiatives like this are pricey, increased guest involvement can help to offset the costs.