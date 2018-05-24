The scientific foundations of the stress-free lives of martial artists

In her paper The Benefits of Taekwondo Training for Undergraduate Students: A Phenomenological Study, Kimberley Petrovic recorded of the participants in her study that aside from learning "about the importance of being more assertive when addressing bullies" and the ability to "control one’s actions and emotions even when someone else lacks this sort of control", students were "letting go of stress/not becoming as stressed as before and focusing on ‘good stress’ related to aspects of taekwondo (for example, breaking boards, memorising form sequences)".

The students involved in the study informed her that after just two months of training in taekwondo, a healthy theme of "balancing ‘bad’ versus ‘good’ stress, addressing financial concerns and focusing on school responsibilities" emerged.

Matt Short, a martial arts instructor with a background in karate and Muay Thai, says: "Martial arts training has helped me on mental, spiritual and physiological levels. It has taught me focus, which manifests in my daily life as the ability to complete tasks that I begin with little to no distraction.

"I am easily able to shift into ‘student mode’, or as I know it ‘Shoshin’, the Beginner Mind. When I do this I learn from a point of not knowing and therefore learn more. This has helped me greatly in understanding my depression and therefore managing it more effectively. This translates into my spiritual life too, where, to a point, I can shut out all mental chatter and focus on stillness and quiet … the biggest benefit for me is being able to manage my energy."

Shane Engelbrecht, a martial arts practitioner and coach based in Grahamstown, says martial arts has helped him dilute confrontation situations.

"It is a direct counter to uncontrolled aggression. If someone disrespects me, I can calm it down."

It has also helped him manage his mental health, especially depression. "That’s where the training has helped me improve my self-image. It’s given me a sense of achievement, to the point where I come in here [the gym] and feel afterwards, ‘Hey, I can do this. I am somebody.’

"I like the combination of boxing and Muay Thai. I don’t classify Krav Maga as a martial sport, because it’s a defensive system. You can’t go full blast unless you have padding, because you’re going to get seriously injured. [Krav Maga] feeds into extreme aggression, whereas with boxing there are specific rules.

"Boxing and Muay Thai … help me find balance.... With boxing and Muay Thai, your brain has to rewire itself due to the intensity of the training.... It is a form of meditation for me."

How does practising a martial art accomplish improved mental and physical health on a physiological level? Hackworth found that physiological changes are "a function of the rebalancing of the sympathetic (fight and flight) and parasympathetic (rest and repair) halves of the autonomic nervous system".

The Inchon Sports College of Korea found "increased parasympathetic tone in martial arts-trained subjects and ascribes the slowing of heart rate and reduction in blood pressure to this increased tone ... martial arts training reduces hypertensive blood pressure, and the response is distance/ intensity graded."