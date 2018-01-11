Need a tune-up? Escape to Hoogland’s oasis of mindfulness

"We only use therapies that can be verified scientifically," says Kruger. "We don’t follow fads. Research has shown that yoga and meditation reduce comfort eating and induce a state of mindfulness."

Mindfulness is the operational philosophy that drives Hoogland. It means focusing on what you are doing, thinking or eating and not letting your mind stray. Your senses will tell you what to do if you allow them.

To drive home the principle of mindful eating, Hoogland has done away with structured meal times. Fruit and organic salads with nuts and cheese are on offer round the clock. The waiters prepare tasty organic meals. You are not pushed to eat when the gong sounds.

"People must not be treated like sheep," Kruger says. "Most of our clients are executives and they don’t like to be ordered around and told what to do."

You are not restricted in any way. Stay in the steam bath as long as you please without having to rebook and pay.

If you’re a wimp like me, you don’t have to do the treacherous hike. There is a milder walk at 5pm and plenty of exercise activities, starting with Tai Chi at 5.45am on the green stretch in front of the house. "People are friendly here — no one judges you," remarks Daniela, who is in from Australia to spend Christmas with her mother. "You don’t have to justify who you are.

"No one is hectically high maintenance, needing to be looked at all the time."

The Hoogland faithful return year after year. Some guests stay for as long as three months. Others slip in incognito — like the well-known politician who checked in when he lost a local government election. Premiers visit and former president Thabo Mbeki once brought his whole cabinet on a Hoogland retreat.

Ntsiuoa Hoohlo, an ophthalmologist from Maseru, has been there twice. "What I love is that they treat you as an individual," she says. "I’ve learned to eat the right foods and I’ve lost weight."

Don’t get the idea that Hoogland is a "fat farm". It is not a quick fix.

"You can’t be prescriptive when it comes to weight," says Kruger. "Our systems are too complex for what a diet can achieve. Your body has set points, lots of microsystems that drive metabolism. You accumulate fat if you don’t have these balances in place."

If Hoogland is no run-of-the mill health hydro, neither is its owner, Dr Andre Kruger, a cookie-cutter medical doctor. He has a BSc and a medical degree and is a firm proponent of the need for scientific verification.

He is also an authority on fast therapy to treat lifestyle-incurred diseases, autoimmune conditions and even cancer.

He is the kind of doctor who listens to you complaining about weakness and fatigue and then looks beyond your symptoms.

He has a pathology lab on site. Where your local general practitioner may find that your blood tests are perfect but you need more iron, Kruger will pick up that your lack of fat has caused your body to devour itself. So it is not more iron but more nuts and cheese and full-cream yoghurt that will restore muscle and energy.

A standard five-day package including exercises, talks and a health buffet costs R8,550.

"Depending on your priorities, a stay at Hoogland is not expensive," Kruger insists.

"People need to take ownership of their health. They are prepared to eat and drink and go on holiday, but they are not willing to pay for their health." They do not see health as "for their account". They see it as the government’s job, the doctor’s job.