How yoga helps transform teens’ lives

The sessions have instilled more discipline and a higher level of commitment to their studies, translating into better academic results, she says. Some students who were cynical joined in after they saw how it benefited their classmates.

"The matriculants were asking for meditation before they went into the exams last year to calm them down," Lebelo says.

Teacher Sylvia Radebe has found that yoga is changing her. "I feel healthier and I’m more excited about things, and I’m teaching the breathing exercises to my own child, who is hyperactive," she says.

Felix believes the shocking matric failure and high drop-out rates in township schools could be tackled through yoga if they began working with grade 8 learners on a four-year programme. But a lack of funding is preventing that.

Yoga4Alex is supported by donors, including artist William Kentridge and Discovery Health, and mostly by Felix herself. She turned her home in Waverley into the 4Living Guesthouse and ploughs all the profits back into Yoga4Alex. She also runs Saturday classes there for the Alexandra children and sometimes takes in the older children if they need a place to stay.

When they first arrive in the suburb they are astonished at the quietness, she says, and realise what aspiring to a better life could mean.

The organisation creates a community and a sense of belonging through seven after-school clubs, including dance, drama, maths and chess. The groups are led by Buddies like Makgoba, who are teenagers whose lives have been improved by yoga. They are paid to run the clubs.

Hundreds of children at these schools have problems that could be alleviated with money, kindness or emotional support, which is why Yoga4Alex has diversified into providing the after-school classes, paying for extra tuition, supplying interest-free loans and offering work opportunities as Buddies or in the guesthouse. It feels like a bottomless pit of need, but Felix says she hasn’t yet felt overwhelmed. In 2017 she won the Live to Give Award from 3HO, the international Kundalini yoga organisation.

"The yoga touches thousands, but my commitment is to get 100 children completely out of poverty with stable careers. So far 75 youngsters are on their way to better lives thanks to the organisation," she says.

"I have now got parents coming to me and saying ‘what is it about you because my child doesn’t drink, doesn’t smoke and has structured his life so he’s going places’, and that’s Yoga4Alex."

Nollin Mudau took yoga classes with a friend at a community centre after being unemployed for six years. "We had a lot of fear — how do I take on my life, what career path do I take, and family-wise everything was upside down — and when we were doing yoga we found a place where we could talk and feel and think," she says. "It’s difficult for everyone in Alex with money issues and you don’t know where to go for advice. So when I met Dr Marianne I thought maybe this is where I can start," she says.

Mudau now works with the organisation teaching children yoga at Gordon Primary School.