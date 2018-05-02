Brain waves: how science backs up positive thinking

Thought patterns in a person wallowing in self-doubt will result in an undesired reality that the person is mostly responsible for creating, or at least reinforcing. But someone brimming with confidence can create a different reality. Changing the brain is possible.

Martial artists say they flow like water. Buddhist monks urge people not to become attached to any thought or feeling, to allow "their cups to fill with sweet waters and be emptied".

"Meditation makes neural activity more pliable," Verster says. Meditation practitioners can observe the binding of thought patterns, or neural pathways, and see how their thoughts create reality, she says.

Talented musicians who can’t achieve their full potential for fear of ridicule stemming from an unconscious childhood experience might, for example, be able to observe this problem from a state of nonattachment in meditation, which provides an opportunity to assess brain activity during a relaxed state of awareness. It is possible for people to change internal decision making processes, so that they do not succumb to unconscious pitfalls, or drive the same neural highways recreating the same results.

Maltz observed that a habit was formed in a minimum of three weeks, but Verster says that when neural pathways are injured by trauma, it takes a minimum of four months for brain cell connections to heal.

Neurofeedback essentially maps brain activity using electroencephalography (EEG) to guide people in the self-regulation of brain activity. This is done by boosting blood flow to damaged neural connections and creating new brain cell connections that lead to healing, fulfillment and desired results. All of this work can be monitored with EEGs.

It has been proved to work for people suffering from Alzheimer’s disease, who have redeveloped their ability to perform lost functions such as recognising forgotten relatives.

Endorphin rushes following exercise create action-and-reward feedback loops that strengthen the habit of regular exercise — which naturally boosts self-esteem, and enhances daily functioning and positivity — and create neural pathways geared towards healthy living and self-esteem.

Because forming the habit of self-care is often challenging, action-and-reward feedback is greater and comes with the comfort of healthy living becoming less challenging and more routine but just as rewarding. Luckily, new habits are easier to create than old habits are to break.

Physical exercise has to be supplemented by brain nutrition. Neurofeedback experts recommend omega oils and folic acid, found in avocado.

"Sugar can have a profound negative effect on mood and can hold back progress," neurofeedback expert Catherine Boyer says. "Too much caffeine can keep the most diligently practised relaxation techniques from being successful."

Boyer also encourages a reduction in the intake of alcohol, "which is a depressant".

Gamma waves, which were virtually unknown before the advent of EEGs, are present in human brains at about 40Hz.

Monks and Celestine nuns famously produce these brain waves at will, and it is believed that meditating on the feeling of love and compassion is the primary reason for their skill.

This is a drum that spiritual leaders and healers have been beating for millennia and now science is backing it too.

Verster mentions a "higher energy source" when discussing the efficacy of gamma waves in neurofeedback treatment and peak performance. She uses "God" and "higher energy source" interchangeably.

Deliberation and intention is key. People stuck in the same habits of thought will produce the same results.

The convergence of science and spirituality offers an opportunity to achieve greater success than internal, preconceived notions of limitation allow. All that is needed is that people get out their own way.