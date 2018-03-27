Local realities vital in selling to Africans

"To think Africa is one place is ridiculous, just as it would be to think Europe is one place," Xenopoulos says.

Gau Narayanan, MD of the Johannesburg-based Net#work BBDO agency, says the continent has dozens, arguably hundreds, of culturally and linguistically diverse markets.

In Nigeria, where there are more than 500 ethnic groups and dialects, products must be marketed quite differently in the mainly Christian south and the Muslim north — where some can’t be marketed at all.

In Zimbabwe, says Magora, a successful beer campaign in Mashonaland province, which includes Harare, was a failure in Matabeleland and its main city, Bulawayo, where consumers rejected the "alien" advertising message and packaging.

This doesn’t mean pan-African or regional campaigns are a waste of time. Many are successful. However, the rising trend among multinational brands to create single, global campaigns for local adaptation often ignores variances not apparent to outsiders.

"There are different skin shades, different mannerisms, different ways of speaking, even when it’s the same language," says Narayanan.

Magora observes: "Someone in Zimbabwe or Zambia or Zaire can tell in an instant if the person in an ad is one of them and therefore if the ad is relevant to them. If it’s not, it’s insulting. They feel they’re being packaged all together as ‘Africans’."

It’s the same with marketing campaigns, particularly for tourism, that typify Africans as perpetually happy people with huge grins. Narayanan calls it the "Kodak approach". "Campaigns that fail to recognise local reality are doomed to failure," he says.

Much South African advertising is First World in its thinking. "The moment South African advertising executives open their mouths in Africa, the default position is usually Eurocentric," says Magora.

SA also has developing-world challenges. The issue of feminine hygiene products, notably tampons, is taboo in many cultures.

Narayanan says that many girls miss up to a month of schooling every year because they stay away from class "out of shame".

"How can the country afford potentially half its youth skipping school for a month?"

Net#work’s solution for a client was to run an e-mail advertising campaign targeting teenage girls. E-mail messaging went out of fashion years ago but it offered confidentiality.

Xenopoulos, founder of the Native agency in SA before it was bought and renamed Native VML, took up international responsibilities in February but works from Cape Town.

He says his new global responsibilities will bring fresh group focus to African activities, but expectations must remain realistic. Multinational brands feel like they have been waiting forever for Africa’s massive population to turn into a key source of retail revenue. Sometimes countries and regions offer promise but it’s rarely sustained. SA generates more advertising revenue than the rest of sub-Saharan Africa.

"We don’t have an African growth target," Xenopoulos says. "As an organisation, we retain a healthy scepticism. We have seen so many countries start well, then run into problems.

"No one denies there are massive growth opportunities — eventually — but people are nervous about taking bold steps into a region that is very volatile."

Nowhere has this been more apparent than in Nigeria which, with its huge population and promise of economic boom, became the new "go-to" African destination for multinational brands and advertisers a few years ago. But when global oil prices collapsed, so did the west African nation’s economy.

"Everyone was looking at Nigeria," says Narayanan. "Instead of Brics (Brazil, Russia, India, China and SA), marketers started talking about Brincs.

"But then it all went downhill. The economy imploded, corruption showed no sign of slowing and everyone decided to diversify to other African countries."

"That’s the challenge — and the excitement — of Africa. You can take nothing for granted," Narayanan says.