Poll casts doubt over Americans’ trust in Facebook

"We have a responsibility to protect your information. If we can’t, we don’t deserve it," said the advertisement, which appeared in plain text on a white background with a tiny Facebook logo.

The world’s largest social media network is coming under growing government scrutiny in Europe and the US, and is trying to repair its reputation among users, advertisers, legislators and investors.

This follows allegations that the British consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly gained access to users’ information to build profiles of American voters that were later used to help elect US President Donald Trump in 2016.

US senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Senate intelligence committee, said in an interview on NBC’s Meet the Press on Sunday that Facebook had not been "fully forthcoming" over how Cambridge Analytica had used Facebook data.

Warner repeated calls for Zuckerberg to testify in person before US legislators, saying Facebook and other internet companies had been reluctant to confront "the dark underbelly of social media" and how it could be manipulated.

‘Breach of trust’

Zuckerberg acknowledged that an app built by a university researcher had "leaked Facebook data of millions of people in 2014".

"This was a breach of trust, and I’m sorry we didn’t do more at the time," Zuckerberg said, reiterating an apology first made last week in US television interviews.