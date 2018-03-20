Africa must cash in on its Black Panthers

This means audiences have been drawn into the Disney business model, where the film is the first step in the marketing arm that pushes all sorts of products aimed at the market the film created.

The more successful the franchise, the bigger the market for toys, T-shirts, masks and the like. The only people making money off the explosion in black pride are Disney’s shareholders.

Created in the 1960s by science fiction legend Stan Lee, Black Panther is part of the Marvel universe. Marvel Comics created several superhero characters for its comic books and comic strips. So Spiderman can make a guest appearance in an Iron Man comic. The characters were also brought to life in film and television franchises.

Whether by accident or design, this business model of leveraging audiences from one product line to another works spectacularly well.

The creative process was turned on its head when Canadian toy company Spin Master, the creator of the children’s animated series Paw Patrol, took this to another level. A toy company created one of the world’s most popular children’s TV shows.

Ask any parent of a child under the age of five and they are all too familiar with heroic cartoon pups that save the day. They are also familiar with pillow cases, shoes, bags and toys that just have to be purchased for the young fans.

With the worldwide clampdown on advertising aimed at children, it is hard to regulate against product placement disguised as a show.

This is an important lesson for African commercial creatives. The African success story DStv has among its most successful offerings the locally produced Mzansi and Kyknet channels. On these channels audiences see and hear themselves in their own languages.

While DStv has been successful in capturing audiences, it has failed to commodify them. There is a clear value chain in a business model that has not been exploited.

Media companies have to learn. It is no longer enough just to access audiences. Media houses have to evolve beyond just being content creators. They have to engage audiences in such a way that they become partners in longer value chains.

It is time that the commercial creative industry thinks of the entire pipeline and not just the products they produce.

Black Panther has opened the door for Africa to get onto the celebrity value chain.