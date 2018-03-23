Channelling cultural creativity

It’s a fallacy – not to mention an outdated way of thinking – to assume a business cannot do good in the world and make a profit at the same time. On the contrary, the brands that are looking to make meaningful connections with consumers are often able to effect sustainable social change while making money.

According to Sizakele Marutlulle, founder of strategy and ideas lab Marutlulle & Co, brands can grow while creating sustainable social change. In fact, they can create sustainable relationships with their consumers by going beyond selling, she says, adding that businesses need to approach corporate social investment in a different way. “It should be about more than merely making a donation, but about creating tools that will allow people to become self-sustaining,” she says.

Marutlulle is passionate about bringing business and sustainability together, particularly when it comes to the African continent. “There’s a lot of hype around brands becoming ‘customer-centric’. For me, it goes beyond that: we need to be ‘human-centric’ and ask what brands are doing to support the whole human being and not only the consumer aspect,” she says.