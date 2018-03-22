Advertising: show, don’t tell

What is Samsung’s secret when it comes to making ads that strike a chord with consumers?

For a second year running, the global electronics giant tops the Kantar Millward Brown Best-Liked Ads Survey, with a commercial called "Knox Seagull".

Made by Ogilvy London, it is one of eight global ads that crack the 2017 list.

Local agencies might want to ask why an increasing number of international ads find more favour with South Africans than those that are home grown.

"Sadly it’s that old story about money," says one agency CEO. "SA brands have for a long time been pulling back from big budget work. It’s no excuse of course. You should be able to create brilliance with whatever you are given, but more money swilling around the production coffers does help."

Kantar notes that both the 2017 and the 2016 Samsung ads were created to "travel with a universal truth that everyone can relate to." The research agency says brilliant creative, especially crafted for a global audience, tells a story that communicates the features of the phone without telling consumers about the features but using a story to show and engage users.