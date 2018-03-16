Where to eat when you’re in the Mother City: Janse & Co

Kloof Street in the Cape Town City Bowl is not especially known for its trendy eateries — that’s become Bree Street’s calling card. That said, the addition of a new casual fine-dining spot where Ocean Basket once was, and Yuzu more recently, is upping the ante in that neck of the woods.

The new kid on the block is called Janse & Co and is named for its chef Arno Janse van Rensburg, formerly of award-winning winelands restaurant The Kitchen at Maison in Franschhoek. He has struck out on his own to create the stylish new place with his partner and pastry chef Liezl Odendaal.

Their considered and chic space is all charcoal, terracotta and moody lighting — a minimalist cocoon, if you will. It’s the perfect stage for the modern, simple and artful food that the duo is serving up. They more or less offer a tasting menu, but there is the option to choose just three of the dishes if you’re not after a marathon seven-course culinary experience — a nice touch amid the often intimidating long versions on offer at other "serious" restaurants these days.

There are 17 savoury and three dessert dishes to choose from and the menu is surprisingly vegetarian friendly, with almost half of the meals centring on veggies only (a major international restaurant trend, by the way).

The wine, like the food, is a mix of quirky and cultivated, celebrating artisanal and sustainable labels.

For info and to book visit janseco.com