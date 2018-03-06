Were the San the first Europeans?

The theory holds that small bands of humans were able to hang on in Africa and about 40,000 years ago headed out of the continent.

Pettigrew says that there is other evidence that supports his theory. A recent dating of French rock art has suggested that the art was painted at an earlier date. There is also evidence in the archaeological record.

"The Proto-aurignacians [who arrived in Europe around 43,000 years ago] tracked the warm environs of the Mediterranean from the south and used a very fine point stone industry that is perfectly consistent with the San hunting style of dart and track," he says.

The San hand stencil theory is proving quite controversial. Critics point to the lack of any substantial genetic evidence of these early Africans in modern European populations.

But ancient San genetic lineages are common among South Africans today. Pettigrew says he can explain this.

It is possible that the San lineages in Europe were simply wiped out over time.

"It is now known that other Palaeolithic humans, like Oase-1, have haplotypes that never reached modern human genomes," Pettigrew points out.

He adds: "It is an old-fashioned fallacy to drag that out. Whole races of humans have been wiped off the map, so no surprise for a diminutive, gentle race like the San."

Oase-1 was the name given to a modern human mandible that was discovered in Romania and dated to between 37,000 and 42,000 years old.

When DNA was extracted from the bone, it was found that this individual contributed no genetic material to modern European populations.

A recently released academic paper also suggests the Toba volcanic explosion might not have been as catastrophic as originally thought.

Scientists studying the remains of plant life from the eruption period in the vicinity of Lake Malawi said they found no indication of a die-off.

Another critic of the theory is Prof David Pearce of the Rock Art Research Institute at the University of the Witwatersrand.

"To suggest that contemporary San are somehow unchanged for 400,000 years is absurd," he says.

He adds that there are differences between the rock art the San left behind in Southern Africa and the images in the European caves.

Paul Pettitt, professor of Palaeolithic archaeology at Durham University, UK, says the theory is not surprising.

"We know that Europe was ultimately first occupied from an African source, hence some anatomical and genetic similarities are not surprising. It is a long way from this knowledge, however, to the assumption that it was the San who dispersed into western Europe around 40,000 years ago," he says.

Pettitt says he is concerned about Snow’s database. His research recreating the hand stencils shows that photographs of the images often created distortions, particularly of the subjects’ finger lengths.

He was a co-author of a recent study that suggests the hand stencils are even older than the first out-of-Africa migrations. Using isotope analysis he discovered that some cave art in Spain that is older the 64,000 years. This includes hand stencils, and the authors suggest that the artists were Neanderthals.

Proving that it was indeed the San who left those cave hand prints might be possible with the use of the staple of CSI work — DNA evidence.

Pettigrew would like to try a new ground-breaking technique for recovering ancient DNA. In 2017, geneticists were able to "fish out" tiny DNA fragments of human, Neanderthal and Denisovan DNA from the floor dust of seven caves across the European continent.

Pettigrew believes that San DNA might still linger in the dust below those hand stencils, proving that they trekked out of Africa aeons ago.