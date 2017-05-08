The Ned is moving the City of London’s centre of gravity

Don’t even think about calling the Ned a business hotel. Yes, behind its grand 1920s Midland Bank facade, it’s the size of a convention centre property, at 97,000m². And yes, it’s located smack in the middle of the City, London’s financial and business core.

But a business hotel is the very last thing the Ned’s founders set out to create. Based on repeated warnings from their handlers, they seem to consider those two words nothing short of anathema.

The Ned is the first collaboration between Andrew Zobler and Nick Jones, red-hot hoteliers with a gift for attracting the crème de la crème of the creative class.

Jones founded Soho House, while Zobler is CE of Sydell Group, which develops and operates acclaimed properties such as the Nomad in New York and the Line (in Los Angeles and Washington, DC).

An urban resort is a more appropriate term, they say. And yet, when it opened on April 27, the Ned was the best business hotel in town — make no bones about it.