A taste of Aussie microbreweries offered on tailored helicopter trips
Australia’s innovative Pterodactyl Helicopters offers exclusive aerial sightseeing for adventure drinkers
The mission: Hit five country pubs in one day, scattered across the stunning greenscape of southeast Queensland, Australia.
The closest are 60km apart. How to accomplish it? By helicopter, of course.
This is the decadent reality conceived by Pterodactyl Helicopters, a company based in Ipswich, whose aim is to pamper guests with an unforgettable sightseeing experience and drinking adventure all at once.
It is the perfect time to go, because serious microbreweries are popping up all over the region.
And who wants to drive?
A basic tour begins at about 9am when Captain Mike Jarvis, a seasoned pilot with some 35 years’ flying under his belt, picks parties of up to three people up at their hotel (or home, if the yard is big enough).
His Robinson R44 will soar up to 5,000m and head towards the Scenic Rim Region for the first of three pubs and two breweries that will be visited in seven hours.
As Jarvis explains: "I’ve been doing this forever; I’m no spring chicken, but every time we lift off, it’s a bloody awesome experience."
Before putting on beer goggles, pull out the binoculars: Jarvis will point out notable sights, including the mountains of the rim and the volcanic peak Tamborine Mountain.
Visible on the flight are Lockyer Valley, an area rich in fertile farmland; and the oldest man-made overpass in Queensland: Dickabram Bridge, built in 1886 and located in the town of Miva.
If Jarvis sweeps low, wallabies and kangaroos can be spotted. Koalas are tough to see from the air.
"[Spottings of] koalas are rare because they’re typically private and quiet guys," Jarvis says.
And if drinking is not the top priority, because, say, more than two-thirds of the region’s famed Great Barrier Reef has been bleached of its colour by rising sea temperatures, take a moment from supporting the local small-business economy to soar over the aquatic marvel and gain knowledge about the changes first-hand.
"We’re all about customisation," says Jarvis. "So, if there is something of importance for you to experience and learn about, we’ll make your priority our priority."
The establishments that can be visited are scattered from the border of New South Wales, west to Selwyn Range, east to the glimmering Coral Sea and north to the towering Glass House Mountains. They are all included on the tour (or similar drinking outposts — the list rotates), as well as a lunch with locally sourced ingredients in scenic Harrisville.
"The list is always changing because we want to showcase all the talented microbreweries that have popped up in the last couple of years. Mates here are taking their beer very seriously these days — from the traditional to the experimental [think carrot beer]," Jarvis says.
The Dugandan Hotel to which Jarvis flies tourists in the town of Boonah is considered one of the oldest in southeast Queensland. "The Dugie" has served up thirst-quenching suds to coal miners and railway workers, but nowadays it is contentedly offering tourists and locals a pint or three.
The Royal Hotel Harrisville is more than 150 years old. The allegedly haunted "house" is supposedly frequented by a shadowy female figure who roams the pub’s kitchen at night. But worry not, heli-based visitors will be drinking in the reassuring comfort of daylight.
The Scenic Rim Brewery is a family-run brewery that prides itself on locally sourced ingredients. Its Fat Man Maroon Ale is a palate-pleasing brew with a slightly bitter finish.
The Bearded Dragon pub does not only offer accommodation. It is located on 44ha of farm and bushland and boasts skyline vistas of Tamborine Mountain. More importantly, its pub offers 15 beers on tap.
While visiting this watering hole, try the Beard on Beard, its own in-house creation; as an Australian pale ale, it offers easy sipping with notes of grapefruit, passion fruit and a delicate hoppy finish.
Four Hearts Brewing Pumpyard Bar & Brewery, typically reserved as the finale of the tour, is a local microbrewery located in a 100-year-old technical college. It was also the original site for the supply of water to the City of Ipswich — hence the name.
It has nine different beers, but since the rule with Pterodactyl Helicopters is one pint per location, opt for the Ipswich Challenger — a bronze medal winner in the 2016 Australian International Beer Awards. It is a light ale with a crisp vibrancy and notes of mandarin, green tea and warm spices.
Those who are thirsty for more need only book about a month in advance with Captain Jarvis, who will craft a personalised itinerary.
