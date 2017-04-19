A taste of Aussie microbreweries offered on tailored helicopter trips

His Robinson R44 will soar up to 5,000m and head towards the Scenic Rim Region for the first of three pubs and two breweries that will be visited in seven hours.

As Jarvis explains: "I’ve been doing this forever; I’m no spring chicken, but every time we lift off, it’s a bloody awesome experience."

Before putting on beer goggles, pull out the binoculars: Jarvis will point out notable sights, including the mountains of the rim and the volcanic peak Tamborine Mountain.

Visible on the flight are Lockyer Valley, an area rich in fertile farmland; and the oldest man-made overpass in Queensland: Dickabram Bridge, built in 1886 and located in the town of Miva.

If Jarvis sweeps low, wallabies and kangaroos can be spotted. Koalas are tough to see from the air.

"[Spottings of] koalas are rare because they’re typically private and quiet guys," Jarvis says.

And if drinking is not the top priority, because, say, more than two-thirds of the region’s famed Great Barrier Reef has been bleached of its colour by rising sea temperatures, take a moment from supporting the local small-business economy to soar over the aquatic marvel and gain knowledge about the changes first-hand.

"We’re all about customisation," says Jarvis. "So, if there is something of importance for you to experience and learn about, we’ll make your priority our priority."

The establishments that can be visited are scattered from the border of New South Wales, west to Selwyn Range, east to the glimmering Coral Sea and north to the towering Glass House Mountains. They are all included on the tour (or similar drinking outposts — the list rotates), as well as a lunch with locally sourced ingredients in scenic Harrisville.

"The list is always changing because we want to showcase all the talented microbreweries that have popped up in the last couple of years. Mates here are taking their beer very seriously these days — from the traditional to the experimental [think carrot beer]," Jarvis says.

The Dugandan Hotel to which Jarvis flies tourists in the town of Boonah is considered one of the oldest in southeast Queensland. "The Dugie" has served up thirst-quenching suds to coal miners and railway workers, but nowadays it is contentedly offering tourists and locals a pint or three.