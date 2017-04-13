Diet company aims to make wellness plain sailing

The ship also offers members an exercise bicycle that faces the sunrise and a jogging track on the open deck, says Rick Sasso, chairman of MSC North America.

"It’s a natural for us to go on this endeavour to show our members: hey, you can have fun and eat great food," Nathan says. "And you don’t have to feel like diet is deprivation."

The company, of which entertainer Oprah Winfrey owns nearly 15%, reformulated its business focus in late 2015 with a Beyond the Scale campaign that aims to help customers "shift their mind-set" from weight loss to overall fitness, encouraging everything from becoming less sedentary to eating better.

Weight Watchers says its members lost 15% more weight in the first two months following the new programme, compared to results with the programme before.

Cruising is also an effective marketing tool for a publicly traded company that has sought to reinvent itself amid the vicissitudes of the equity and weight-loss markets.

The new efforts to broaden Weight Watchers’ market appeal started in late 2015, several months after Winfrey acquired her stake and became a director, with plans to promote the company through her celebrity and her personal weight-loss efforts. Weight Watchers credits the former talk-show host with helping spur new enrolments and stronger financial results; its stock has gained 39% this year.

Prices for the MSC cruise began at $945 and all of Weight Watchers’ 500 cabins on the cruise have been sold.

MSC was stunned by how quickly half the Weight Watchers’ block sold out, Sasso says. A second MSC-Weight Watchers cruise is planned for November, with additional trips in the offing.

MSC is offering menu options that will list Weight Watchers’ points values to help cruisers know whether their selections fit within their personal weight-control plans.

"I’ve asked the entire organisation to embrace this," Sasso says. "Every aspect — from our master chefs down to the waiters."

On board, Weight Watchers staff will host meetings for "real-time guidance and support" and present customised fitness programmes, cooking demonstrations, and seminars from wellness experts.