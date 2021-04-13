Mining production increased 3.8% in February
Mining production data rose for first time in a year in February as output of iron and manganese ore as well as non-metallic minerals increased
13 April 2021 - 15:29
UPDATED 13 April 2021 - 17:56
Mining production was better than expected in February, posting the first annual gain in a year as double-digit increases in the output of iron and manganese ore, as well as other non-metallic minerals, boosted the sector.
Output at SA’s mines rose an annual 0.8% in February, up from a downwardly revised 8.4% decline the previous month and the first annual increase since February 2020, according to a release by Stats SA on Tuesday. That was better than the 3% contraction predicted by the median estimate of five analysts polled by Bloomberg prior to the release...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now