Economy Mining production increased 3.8% in February Mining production data rose for first time in a year in February as output of iron and manganese ore as well as non-metallic minerals increased

Mining production was better than expected in February, posting the first annual gain in a year as double-digit increases in the output of iron and manganese ore, as well as other non-metallic minerals, boosted the sector.

Output at SA’s mines rose an annual 0.8% in February, up from a downwardly revised 8.4% decline the previous month and the first annual increase since February 2020, according to a release by Stats SA on Tuesday. That was better than the 3% contraction predicted by the median estimate of five analysts polled by Bloomberg prior to the release...