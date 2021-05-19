Inflation at pre-pandemic levels not a threat to low rates
Inflation accelerated at its fastest pace in more than a year but remains within the Reserve Bank’s 3%-6% target band
19 May 2021 - 10:47
UPDATED 19 May 2021 - 18:48
A faster-than-expected acceleration in consumer inflation in April, largely driven by base effects after prices fell a year earlier, won’t be enough to prompt the start of interest-rate increases by the Reserve Bank, according to economists.
Stats SA’s report on Wednesday came a day before the monetary policy committee (MPC) completes its latest meeting, with all 19 economists surveyed by Bloomberg expecting the repo rate to be kept at 3.5%, the lowest official rate in about five decades. Another report showed retail sales down 3.7% in March from February, the biggest slide since April 2020, when virtually the whole economy was closed due to Covid-19 restrictions...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now