It’s crunch time for sustainable investment in 2024
Old Mutual Investment Group has outlined the four main themes that will top its sustainable investment agenda this year
As the sun started to set on 2023, the closing days of the UN Climate Change Conference (COP28) — controversially hosted by major fossil fuel producer Dubai — saw an agreement reached by delegates for the first time on the pathway to transition away from fossil fuels to slow down climate change.
While the detail surrounding this pathway is still not entirely fleshed out, it has been described much more clearly than at previous climate conferences.
Importantly, a global commitment was made to triple the use of renewable energies by 2030, given that massive expansion of renewable energies has been identified as the main source of energy of the future if the world is to reach its collective net zero targets.
The South African delegation at the event emphasised the country’s commitment to contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions. The country's nationally determined contribution — or commitment to limit carbon emissions to a particular range — is between 350 and 420 megatonnes annually by 2030.
The lower target of 350 megatonnes of carbon equivalent is consistent with keeping the global temperature increase below 1.5°C, and the upper end of the range of 420 megatonnes is consistent with keeping the global temperature increase below 2°C, as outlined in the Paris Agreement.
However, equally important for SA is that the principles of social justice must be embedded in efforts to address climate change, which makes the country’s just transition to net zero that much more complex.
COP28 represented a culmination of issues surrounding climate risk over the past few years and during 2023. But will any headway be made in the year ahead? And, overall, which other sustainable investment themes will 2024 shine a spotlight on?
Here are the four main themes that will top the sustainable investment agenda of Old Mutual Investment Group (OMIG) this year:
1. Energy transition funding
While climate change continues to dominate headlines this year as the world warms by close to 1.5°C , and the negative effects are felt across the globe, in light of commitments at COP28 and the stimulus policies being implemented, funding of the energy transition is a main theme that will drive investment decisions in 2024.
The below infographic, from global banking and financial services company HSBC, shows the sheer scale of investment required to fund the transition to mitigate most of the material impacts of climate change.
Most of this funding will come from the private sector as public balance sheets are already stretched. Availability and cost of finance will be a key consideration, depending on the interest rate and economic environment.
There are, therefore, huge opportunities for investment managers to deploy capital into companies that derive revenue from clean energy and carbon-neutral transport, among others.
2. Revolutionary AI
Artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to dominate debate during the year ahead as it emerges as a game-changing tool for sustainability practices and responsible investment.
For example, on the one hand AI will revolutionise the mitigation of climate risk and the tracking of biodiversity loss. But on the other hand, it will have a significant impact on governance risk as boards grapple with the ethical considerations from its deployment, and it introduces new risks such as “deep fake” news flow or commentary on their products or services.
This environment raises critical questions for OMIG's investee companies: are they ready to respond to these developments?
3. Elections fever
In 2024, key elections will be held across the globe, with SA, the US, Russian, Ukraine, Taiwan and India all expected to go to the polls this year.
These elections all have significant policy implications, and the commitment to favourable sustainability policies by some of the world’s largest economies will be tested in the event of a regime change in key countries which will affect the status quo in these jurisdictions.
Specifically, the outcomes of many of these elections will determine whether the transition to a low-carbon economy will accelerate or be stymied by ineffective or disjointed policy implementation. OMIG's investment managers are watching the electoral outcomes closely.
4. A stewardship reckoning
Globally, the practice of stewardship or active ownership of investee companies has made great strides in the role of responsible investors driving change in the assets that they invest in.
Locally, SA still has some way to go, however, there is a reckoning coming with regard to local stewardship in 2024, where investors will increasingly be expected to show what they have achieved through all the “engagement” they report to be doing.
2024 will also see this pressure on accountability coming from not only industry bodies and standard setters (such as PRI), as has previously been the case to a certain degree, but also from policymakers and regulators (including local ones).
The year ahead is expected to herald in multi-asset class stewardship, in particular collaboration between different types of capital providers to achieve a common goal or outcome with the company they are fundingRobert Lewenson, head of Responsible Investment at OMIG
As a result, investors will increasingly be looking for ways to prove they are serious about stewarding assets, so there are likely to be greater numbers of instances of escalation — such as voting pre-declarations, voting out of directors, divestment and potentially even litigation. This will also start to affect the way that responsible investment is reported on, as will increasingly stringent regulation on reporting.
In addition, the year ahead is also expected to herald in multi-asset class stewardship, in particular collaboration between different types of capital providers to achieve a common goal or outcome with the company they are funding.
The frameworks and guidelines being created for stewardship can be seen in private equity, fixed income and others. The question remains, however: how do investment managers align multi-asset class stewardship with the same entity when different providers of capital have different rights, investment goals or timelines?
The journey towards net zero continues to be littered with significant challenges, and 2024 will see some of these challenges come to the fore.
However, now more than ever, investment managers need to recognise that responsible investing presents a fundamental and unavoidable shift needed to drive the meaningful change in support of the UN sustainable development goals (SDGs).
As investors increasingly recognise the interconnectedness of financial success, climate risk mitigation and positive societal outcomes, the trajectory of sustainable investing will continue to shape a more responsible and impactful future for generations to come.
This article was sponsored by Old Mutual Investment Group.