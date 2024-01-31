It’s crunch time for sustainable investment in 2024

Most of this funding will come from the private sector as public balance sheets are already stretched. Availability and cost of finance will be a key consideration, depending on the interest rate and economic environment.

There are, therefore, huge opportunities for investment managers to deploy capital into companies that derive revenue from clean energy and carbon-neutral transport, among others.

2. Revolutionary AI

Artificial intelligence (AI) will continue to dominate debate during the year ahead as it emerges as a game-changing tool for sustainability practices and responsible investment.

For example, on the one hand AI will revolutionise the mitigation of climate risk and the tracking of biodiversity loss. But on the other hand, it will have a significant impact on governance risk as boards grapple with the ethical considerations from its deployment, and it introduces new risks such as “deep fake” news flow or commentary on their products or services.

This environment raises critical questions for OMIG's investee companies: are they ready to respond to these developments?

3. Elections fever

In 2024, key elections will be held across the globe, with SA, the US, Russian, Ukraine, Taiwan and India all expected to go to the polls this year.

These elections all have significant policy implications, and the commitment to favourable sustainability policies by some of the world’s largest economies will be tested in the event of a regime change in key countries which will affect the status quo in these jurisdictions.

Specifically, the outcomes of many of these elections will determine whether the transition to a low-carbon economy will accelerate or be stymied by ineffective or disjointed policy implementation. OMIG's investment managers are watching the electoral outcomes closely.

4. A stewardship reckoning

Globally, the practice of stewardship or active ownership of investee companies has made great strides in the role of responsible investors driving change in the assets that they invest in.

Locally, SA still has some way to go, however, there is a reckoning coming with regard to local stewardship in 2024, where investors will increasingly be expected to show what they have achieved through all the “engagement” they report to be doing.

2024 will also see this pressure on accountability coming from not only industry bodies and standard setters (such as PRI), as has previously been the case to a certain degree, but also from policymakers and regulators (including local ones).