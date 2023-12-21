Hedging your debts: how to navigate interest rate volatility in listed property

This means we are likely close to or at the peak of the current global interest rate cycle and, while central banks are unlikely to pivot towards cuts imminently, once growth and inflation slows more decisively, it is not unreasonable to expect lower global rates at some point next year.

For SA, weak growth and some inflationary pressures abating should set the groundwork for easier policy. A peak and possible decline in global rates in 2024 would add impetus for the Monetary Policy Committee to implement modest rate cuts, provided inflation remains well anchored within the target range.

Navigating the uncertainty

Nobody can predict with certainty future interest rates as the environment is a moving target. There is little management can do about the impact of sudden unexpected increases in interest rates on valuations. There are, however, ways of slowing the impact of interest rate volatility on interest costs and therefore earnings.

One way to do so is for property companies to fix their interest rates for a set period, either directly with banks or by using interest rate derivates such as swaps and caps, which effectively do the same thing. This is often termed hedging the debt.

The norm among South African real estate investment trusts (Reits) is to hedge the interest rates on at least 70% of their debt — typically over a staggered period of a few years. Consequently, when interest rates begin to rise, the cost of only 30% of debt would be immediately affected. The remaining 70% would gradually ratchet up as these fixes and swaps expire.

When interest rates are perceived to be close to their expected peak, there is an incentive to reduce hedging to immediately get the benefit of any rate cuts that occur and to avoid “locking in” high current rates. Many Reit management teams have recently flagged that, considering this is the current outlook, they are reviewing their interest rates hedging policy or are delaying re-hedging debt on hedges that have expired.

To hedge or not to hedge

As beguiling as it sounds to hedge less debt at prevailing levels if you expect rates to have peaked, doing so on this basis would be a mistake. Listed property management, under increasing pressure to stabilise earnings, should continue to place risk management at the forefront of these approaches.

Reits have no forecasting edge in the interest rate market and no management team has (thankfully) ever claimed this ability. The interest rate market is already priced for forward rate expectations (albeit with a reputation for overexuberance in overshooting the direction of change). These can turn out to be right or wrong, but nonetheless reflect market expectations.