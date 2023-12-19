Local investors need a new playbook on China

Commodities conundrum

China is one of SA's major trading partners, but a waning economy has a far greater impact than simply affecting our trade balance.

At present, Chinese demand for major commodities such as aluminium, copper, iron ore and nickel make up more than 50% of global markets.

Any fall in demand for commodities is bad for producers such as Australia, Chile and SA. In SA's case, a slowdown in Chinese commodity demand — and decline in commodity prices — results in a drop in export revenues and tax revenues.

The contribution of commodities to SA's income tax and royalty revenues is starkly illustrated by the tax contributions of the 15 largest mining companies.

Their tax contributions are forecast to fall by almost half in 2023, from R90bn in 2022 to about R48bn (and well short of the 2021 windfall of R110bn). The story worsens in 2024, with a further 10% decline in estimated tax revenue collection to just over R40bn.

However, the SA revenue authorities are not the only ones feeling the commodity price pinch. Playing China through the resources companies is going to become less relevant and less profitable.

Over the past five years, the best way to earn returns through the JSE (as affected by China) has been via the resources sector, but a slowdown in China’s motor vehicle manufacturing and property investments and the “shift to green” are forcing a rethink.

A new approach is needed, with companies such as Naspers and Richemont being more likely to dominate future “plays” on the Chinese market. This is because firms with exposure to the Chinese consumer theme are preferred over those exposed to resources as they will benefit more from the transition away from infrastructure-led growth.