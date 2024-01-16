Reserve Bank expected to cut interest rates in July
A Transnet bailout looks inevitable, says Bank of America
16 January 2024 - 05:00
Bank of America (BofA) has pencilled in a cut in interest rates by the SA Reserve Bank in the second half of the year as domestic inflation moderates on the back of lower international oil prices and a more dovish global environment.
The bank, however, warns of a weaker fiscal outlook for the SA economy, expecting a Transnet bailout as well as policy uncertainty that may result from the governing party’s declining support. ..
