WATCH: WEF kicks off under ‘rebuilding trust’ theme

Business Day TV talks to Jacobus Brink from Schmidt Family Office
Revised draft bill limits the presidency in appointing the board of the State Asset Management Company
The business rescue plan estimates 6,000 Sapo workers — more than half the workforce — will have to be retrenched in the first quarter of 2024
Thabi Leoka, who claims to hold a PhD, serves of the president's economic advisory council.
TymeBank credited the bank’s long-standing, strategic relationships with Pick n Pay and Boxer, The Foschini Group and the Zion Christian Church
SA can expect to experience an electricity shortfall of about 2,000MW a week
Host Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Simphiwe Phakathi, executive head of sales and distribution at EasyPay Everywhere
But it’s expected that roasters will not pass costs on to consumers in the near term because of intense price competition in supermarkets
Half the team to face New Zealand will be newbies because many experienced Proteas are playing in SA20
Daihatsu has reportedly manipulated collision-safety tests for decades
Global leaders are gathering in Davos, for the annual World Economic Forum. This year’s theme is ‘rebuilding trust’. Global security, job creation, climate initiatives, and AI development are set to dominate the talks. Business Day TV discussed the expectations of African nations with Mark Victor, sustainability & climate leader at Deloitte Africa
