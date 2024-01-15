Economy

WATCH: WEF kicks off under ‘rebuilding trust’ theme

Business Day TV speaks to Mark Victor, sustainability & climate leader at Deloitte Africa

15 January 2024 - 18:48
by Business Day TV
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ BLOOMBERG/ JASON ALDEN
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ BLOOMBERG/ JASON ALDEN

Global leaders are gathering in Davos, for the annual World Economic Forum.

This year’s theme is ‘rebuilding trust’. Global security, job creation, climate initiatives, and AI development are set to dominate the talks.

Business Day TV discussed the expectations of African nations with Mark Victor, sustainability & climate leader at Deloitte Africa

