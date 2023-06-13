Economy

WATCH: How SA’s township economies are evolving

Business Day TV speaks to Mongezi Mtati, senior brand strategist at Rogerwilco

13 June 2023 - 16:46
Spaza shops like this one in Walmer township, Gqeberha, are experiencing increased foot count. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE / THE HERALD
Spaza shops like this one in Walmer township, Gqeberha, are experiencing increased foot count. Picture: EUGENE COETZEE / THE HERALD

SA’s townships are ecosystems with their own economies. Rogerwilco’s 2023 Township CX Report points to significant shifts in township consumers’ behaviour, including new trends in brand affinity, spaza shops repackaging products into smaller sizes and stokvels becoming more tech savvy. Mongezi Mtati, senior brand strategist at Rogerwilco, spoke to Business Day TV about how township economies are evolving.

Township consumers are shopping closer to home

Consumers are buying repackaged items in smaller quantities at spaza shops, research shows
Township consumers prioritise value, says new report

They are loyal to local businesses, including those in the fashion sector
