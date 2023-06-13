Inflation cooling to lowest annual rate in two years takes pressure off Fed
It is easy to add the youth to our extensive to-do list of areas that require intervention, without taking action
Health coverage for everybody a revolutionary milestone, says minister Joe Phaahla
Expulsion could lead to ANC losing Free State support
Telecom company goes from R2.6bn profit in 2022 to R9.97bn loss
Business Day TV speaks to RMB economist Siobhan Redford
US legislators request that upcoming Agoa Forum to be hosted in another country
Moments after he surrendered to law enforcement officers he was placed under arrest
Coach Fourie wants Cheetahs to avoid a slow start and not to concede too many penalties
The rare Ferraris, some with prominent former owners, were discovered in hurricane rubble
SA’s townships are ecosystems with their own economies. Rogerwilco’s 2023 Township CX Report points to significant shifts in township consumers’ behaviour, including new trends in brand affinity, spaza shops repackaging products into smaller sizes and stokvels becoming more tech savvy. Mongezi Mtati, senior brand strategist at Rogerwilco, spoke to Business Day TV about how township economies are evolving.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: How SA’s township economies are evolving
Business Day TV speaks to Mongezi Mtati, senior brand strategist at Rogerwilco
SA’s townships are ecosystems with their own economies. Rogerwilco’s 2023 Township CX Report points to significant shifts in township consumers’ behaviour, including new trends in brand affinity, spaza shops repackaging products into smaller sizes and stokvels becoming more tech savvy. Mongezi Mtati, senior brand strategist at Rogerwilco, spoke to Business Day TV about how township economies are evolving.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Township consumers are shopping closer to home
Township consumers prioritise value, says new report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Township consumers prioritise value, says new report
Township consumers are shopping closer to home
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.