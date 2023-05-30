Economy

WATCH: Monetary policy in SA under the microscope

Business Day TV speaks to Peter Attard Montalto, of Intellidex and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group

30 May 2023 - 21:48
The SA Reserve Bank recently raised the repo rate by another 50 basis points to 8.25%. The country's electricity crisis, a lack of structural economic reforms and a resultant weaker rand left the Bank with little choice but to continue its hiking cycle. Business Day TV unpacked the effectiveness of monetary policy with Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group.

