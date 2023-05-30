Business Day TV speaks to RMB bond trader Michelle Wohlberg
SA’s stance is interpreted everywhere as the country having signed up to what Vladimir Putin stands for
Competition law exemptions allow companies to collaborate on emergency energy projects
Business Day TV spoke to Natasha Marrian, the deputy editor of Financial Mail
Business Day TV speaks to AfroCentric Group CEO Ahmed Banderker
The fact that SA does not have to rely on imports and the whims of global markets for a plate of food is severely understated
Mitigating the risk of extinction from AI should be a global priority, says statement signed by 350 experts and industry executives
The Russian No 2 seed out of the French Open after a first-round defeat by the Brazilian qualifier
Priced at just over R2.2m, the six-seater luxury minibus is the new flagship of the V-Class range
The SA Reserve Bank recently raised the repo rate by another 50 basis points to 8.25%. The country's electricity crisis, a lack of structural economic reforms and a resultant weaker rand left the Bank with little choice but to continue its hiking cycle. Business Day TV unpacked the effectiveness of monetary policy with Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex and Dawie Roodt, chief economist at Efficient Group.
WATCH: Monetary policy in SA under the microscope
