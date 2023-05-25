Economy

WATCH: Will SA shift to EVs in time?

Business Day TV speaks to Financial Mail editor-at-large David Furlonger

25 May 2023 - 17:10
The high-power EV chargers will be off the grid and powered by 100% renewable energy. Picture: SUPPLIED
The high-power EV chargers will be off the grid and powered by 100% renewable energy. Picture: SUPPLIED

SA runs the risk of being left behind as countries around the world transition away from internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles. Government policies are crucial in transitioning to new energy vehicles, and players in the sector in SA have concerns about the pace of policy development and implementation. Globally, however, electric vehicle (EV) supply and demand is rapidly developing, so will SA be a part of the revolution or miss the opportunities? Financial Mail’s David Furlonger discussed this with Business Day TV.

