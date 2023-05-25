Business Day TV talks to Cobus Potgieter from Southern Cross
In 2019 Hammanskraal water was declared unsafe for human consumption
Business Day TV spoke to Financial Mail's editor David Furlonger
DA is pinning its hopes on ‘Moonshot Pact’ with other opposition parties that aims to topple ANC as governing party
The credit sales of the retail group jumped close to one-fifth in the past financial year
Rand plunges to a record low at R19.76/$ following the decision
Money is part of the lender’s R1.37bn investment in a huge metropolitan development in the Vaal region and will offset some of its BEE requirements
Arm’s proposed IPO sparked a remarkable tussle that drew in heads of state and SoftBank’s founder
Many see Babina Noko as underdogs due to them being in only their second season in the top flight
San Francisco’s Ample’s robotic stations can change a drained battery for a charged one in about five minutes
SA’s power crisis is working in Reunert’s favour. During its interim period, the ICT and electronics group managed double-digit growth across key metrics. Revenue increased by 21%, segmental operating profit jumped by 39% and headline earnings per (HEPS) share grew nearly 37%. This is largely thanks to record sales of the group’s renewable power products. Business Day TV unpacked the detail with the company’s CEO, Alan Dickson.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
NEWS LEADER
WATCH: Reunert cashes in as renewables shine
Business Day TV talks to Reunert CEO Alan Dickson about how SA’s power crisis is working in the ICT and electronics group’s favour
SA’s power crisis is working in Reunert’s favour. During its interim period, the ICT and electronics group managed double-digit growth across key metrics. Revenue increased by 21%, segmental operating profit jumped by 39% and headline earnings per (HEPS) share grew nearly 37%. This is largely thanks to record sales of the group’s renewable power products. Business Day TV unpacked the detail with the company’s CEO, Alan Dickson.
Or listen to full audio
Subscribe for free episodes: iono.fm | Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Pocket Casts | Player.fm
Reunert cashes in as renewables shine
WATCH: Will Kusile be repaired by year-end?
WATCH: Load-shedding costs eat into Astral’s profit
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
Reunert cashes in as renewables shine
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.