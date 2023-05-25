Companies / Telecoms & Technology

WATCH: Reunert cashes in as renewables shine

Business Day TV talks to Reunert CEO Alan Dickson about how SA’s power crisis is working in the ICT and electronics group’s favour

25 May 2023 - 17:08
Picture: 123RF/VACLAW VOLRAB
SA’s power crisis is working in Reunert’s favour. During its interim period, the ICT and electronics group managed double-digit growth across key metrics. Revenue increased by 21%, segmental operating profit jumped by 39% and headline earnings per (HEPS) share grew nearly 37%. This is largely thanks to record sales of the group’s renewable power products. Business Day TV unpacked the detail with the company’s CEO, Alan Dickson.

Or listen to full audio

