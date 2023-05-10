Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tyre giants Michelin and Continental caught in restraint of trade saga

Michelin moved swiftly to protect trade secrets which a former employee was able to reveal to its competitor

10 May 2023 - 05:00 Kabelo Khumalo

It took a LinkedIn profile to alert tyre giant Michelin that a former employee who has intimate knowledge of the company’s pricing and discount structures was working for rivals Continental, in breach of the restraint of trade agreement clause in his contract.

By the time Michelin realised that Calvin Morgan, who previously worked for it as an accounts manager, had been secretly working for Continental, he had been in the role for nearly three months...

