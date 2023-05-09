Economy

Absa slashes forecast for SA’s economic growth

GDP downgraded as severe load-shedding continues to weigh heavily on business confidence

BL Premium
09 May 2023 - 19:40 Thuletho Zwane

Absa Bank has downgraded SA’ economic growth prospects for a second successive time, citing factors such as worsening power cuts and transport logistics, higher interest rates and lower commodity prices.

In its latest economic research paper, the bank said it now forecast 0.3% real GDP growth in 2023, 0.4 percentage points lower than its previous projections, as severe power rationing continues to weigh heavily on business confidence and energy-intensive sectors...

