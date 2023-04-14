Chronic underinvestment in South Africa's PGM industry means the sector's now embroiled in an urgent game of (expensive) catch-up, while likely demand is anyone's guess
True to South African tradition, bakkies remain a firm local favourite
Air agencies spend lavishly on working accommodations
Here are the real reasons behind SA’s incredible shrinking stock exchange. But, fortunately, experts have some workable ideas about how to reverse the drain ...
When the TRC called on the mining industry to account for its role in apartheid, Anglo American — as exemplar of the sector — was in the firing line
Toyota took gold and silver in the race for new vehicle sales leadership in the first quarter of 2023. The Hilux bakkie was runaway winner of the overall crown, with 10,024 sales between January and March. That was 80% more than the runner-up — the Toyota Corolla Cross car, with 5,564.
The Cross also led a Toyota one-two in the car market. In second place was the little Starlet, with 4,624 sales...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
DAVID FURLONGER: Toyota leads the way in new vehicle sales
True to South African tradition, bakkies remain a firm local favourite
Toyota took gold and silver in the race for new vehicle sales leadership in the first quarter of 2023. The Hilux bakkie was runaway winner of the overall crown, with 10,024 sales between January and March. That was 80% more than the runner-up — the Toyota Corolla Cross car, with 5,564.
The Cross also led a Toyota one-two in the car market. In second place was the little Starlet, with 4,624 sales...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.