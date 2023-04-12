SA likely in technical recession, index shows

Cooler-than-expected US inflation data leads to bullion prices inching up, despite a potential reduction in appeal due to rising interest rates
The Good Friday Agreement is 25 years old, and it still has much to teach us
Eskom says the higher level of load-shedding is due to the breakdown of a generation unit at Medupi
Party spokesperson Bhengu-Motsiri says scheduling conflicts are to blame and described the meeting as ‘robust and cordial’
Gold Fields, AngloGold Ashanti, DRD Gold and Harmony among the top shares
Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago has called for sweeping reforms to macroeconomic policies to boost economic growth and lessen exchange rate volatility and sovereign risk.
Mudiwa Gavaza talks to Nicholas Riemer, co-founder and CEO of Nova Messenger
Three in-person doctor visits are required for mifepristone and access is limited to the first seven weeks of pregnancy in a huge setback for pro-choice advocates
In the old days the riches came in friendships, experiences, stories and adventure
Horror, folklore and hallucination for those into the dark side
SA’s economy probably entered a technical recession with a second straight quarterly contraction, according to an index that tracks interbank payments.
The BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (BETI), an early indicator of economic activity, dropped 1.7% in the first quarter compared with the prior three months. A median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts is for a quarterly GDP expansion of 0.2%. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
SA likely in technical recession, index shows
BankservAfrica index points to negative quarter-on-quarter number for the first three months
SA’s economy probably entered a technical recession with a second straight quarterly contraction, according to an index that tracks interbank payments.
The BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (BETI), an early indicator of economic activity, dropped 1.7% in the first quarter compared with the prior three months. A median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts is for a quarterly GDP expansion of 0.2%. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.