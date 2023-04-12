Economy

SA likely in technical recession, index shows

BankservAfrica index points to negative quarter-on-quarter number for the first three months

12 April 2023 - 20:23 Monique Vanek

SA’s economy probably entered a technical recession with a second straight quarterly contraction, according to an index that tracks interbank payments.

The BankservAfrica Economic Transactions Index (BETI), an early indicator of economic activity, dropped 1.7% in the first quarter compared with the prior three months. A median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of analysts is for a quarterly GDP expansion of 0.2%. ..

