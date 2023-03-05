Economy

ECONOMIC WEEK AHEAD: GDP in focus with some forecasting a fourth quarter contraction

SA GDP grew 1.7% in the first quarter, downwardly revised from 1.9%. The economy contracted 0.7% in the second quarter and grew 1.6% in the third quarter

BL Premium
05 March 2023 - 17:42 Thuletho Zwane

The focus this week will be on 2022’s fourth-quarter GDP figures to be released by Stats SA on Tuesday.

Economic activity probably stalled in the fourth quarter of 2022, with a high risk of contraction, with heightened load-shedding, higher cost of living  intensified by interest rate hikes, and a failing logistics network...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.