Economy

NEWS LEADER

WATCH: Treasury beefs up infrastructure spend

Business Day TV speaks to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB

28 February 2023 - 20:44
Picture: 123RF/THAMKC
Picture: 123RF/THAMKC

The government is accelerating its infrastructure spend for the next three years, with up to R903bn allocated for the repair of SA’s roads and water supply network, as well as high-speed internet access. Business Day TV spoke to Sindisiwe Mosoeu, infrastructure finance transactor at RMB, for more insight on these plans.

