SA unit trusts end 2022 at R3.14-trillion despite volatility

The Association for Savings and Investment SA’s (Asisa) latest quarterly data shows the unit trust industry saw net inflows of R108bn in 2022

27 February 2023 - 13:34 Garth Theunissen

SA Collective Investment Schemes (CIS), commonly known as unit trusts, ended 2022 with R3.14-trillion in assets under management (AUM).

That was despite the sector having to navigate a range of challenges ranging from load-shedding to accelerating inflation and heightened risk aversion due to the impact of the Ukraine conflict. The latest quarterly statistics from the Association for Savings and Investment SA (Asisa) , which represents the local asset management and life insurance industries, show that the unit trust industry also saw net inflows of R108bn in 2022...

